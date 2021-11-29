Unsold property inventory continues to decline, Kolkata sees maximum fall

The said that the unsold inventory split remains broadly stable on a year-on-year basis. MMR continues to account for the bulk of unsold inventory in the country, followed by the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. As demand outstripped supply, the rate of absorption also improved with trailing 12-months absorption up 11% y-o-y, inventory levels pan-India reduced to 26 months from 37 months in October 2020. Pune and Hyderabad remain the best markets with 14–18 months of inventory, followed by Chennai, MMR, Bengaluru and Kolkata at 25–28 months. NCR remains the worst real estate market with 57 months of inventory, said the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}