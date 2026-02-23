UPL restructuring spooks investors, Street assumes 40% holding company discount
Summary
Nuvama’s Ebitda estimates for UPL don’t appear to be on the higher side compared to Antique Stock Broking and Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Even the valuation multiples assigned are in sync with those of global peers for each business.
UPL Ltd has announced a massive restructuring exercise aimed at simplifying its complex holding structure. In reaction, the Street dragged down its shares by a whopping 15% on Monday. What explains the tumble?
