UPL shares hit a new low on subdued June qtr, weak outlook
SummaryUPL’s management is hopeful of an improved business climate in H2FY24, planning to focus on cash conservation, debt repayment, and if necessary, delaying capital expenditure.
Shares of UPL Ltd. have experienced a significant downturn, falling around 19% within the past year, with a marginal decline observed on Tuesday. This dip has been largely attributed to underwhelming performance in Q1FY24, which reflected the challenges across the agrochemical industry in recent quarters.
