UPL shares hit a new low on subdued June qtr, weak outlook

If the pressure on price and volume persists, the margin could see an impact in the coming quarters. The management expects the September quarter to be weak. Considering the near-term headwinds, the management has lowered its FY24 guidance and now expects revenue growth in the range of 1-5% from 6-10% earlier. Ebitda growth, too, has been revised lower to 3-7% from 8-12%. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities indicate that the management guidance may still be at risk. “Q2FY24 revenues seem likely to decline somewhere around 10% year-on-year (largely driven by price erosion), requiring the company to record mid-teens revenue growth in H2FY24 to meet the midpoint of its guidance range," Kotak’s analysts said in a report.

