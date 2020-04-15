MUMBAI: Shares of agrochemicals major UPL Ltd surged 15% on Wednesday trade after the company reassured investors about demand and business operations.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, UPL said demand for crop protection products remains strong and all its factories around the world are in operation.

“In most countries, our crop protection and seeds businesses have been classified as an ‘essential commodity’, at par with medical equipment, special protective clothing, medicines, and the food chain," Diego Lopez Casanello, global chief operating officer, UPL, said in a statement.

The comments come amid the proposed relaxation of lockdown norms for manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilizers and pesticides from 20 April in India, one of the major markets for UPL. “Across the globe, demand destruction has been less severe for agriculture inputs providers. Most governments are treating agri produce as essential goods. Consequently demand of agri-inputs is not impaired," says Aditya Jhawar, analyst at Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

A diversified supplier base for raw material has cushioned UPL from supply shocks. “The company also maintains strategic safety stocks to ensure availability of raw materials and formulated products," the company said in a statement.

Even so, the company is not completely immune to covid-19 led disruptions. Logistics-related issues and shortages of packing materials have emerged as major obstacles.

Due to curbs on transport, shipments have not been moving in time, disrupting prospective sales. “We expect agrochemical exports in the spot markets to be affected more than contractual exports as trade channels in export markets are unsure of the lockdown effect," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in an industry note.

The concerns wiped had out 45% of UPL’s stock value in three months to 13 April. In this backdrop, the latest comments from UPL are reassuring.

