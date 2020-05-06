As the coronavirus unleashed havoc on the UPL Ltd stock, the company reassured investors twice last month.

First, on 14 April, UPL said all its manufacturing plants were functioning and demand for crop protection products remained strong. In most countries, its products are classified as essential commodity.

Last week, UPL said its net debt is projected to drop from $3.8 billion in March 2019 to $2.9 billion by March 2020-end. This implies $900 million in repayment for FY20. Note that in February, a UPL unit issued perpetual subordinated capital securities (bonds) of $400 million at a coupon rate of 5.25% per annum.

Trimming debt.

Accounting standards stipulate that perpetual debt is classified as equity. Adjusting for this, the debt reduction is within guided range. “If we exclude this $400 million, net debt reduction is $420-450 million (depending upon the relevant exchange rate) versus guidance of $500 million," said Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt. Ltd analysts. Even so, as Investec said, debt reduction amid difficulty in cash collection in a lockdown is no mean task.

Moreover, by adhering to its debt reduction timeline, UPL has reassured investors about the deleveraging process. The $4.2 billion Arysta LifeScience Inc. acquisition loaded UPL with debt. From less than 0.5 times in FY18, net debt-to-equity rose to 1.8 times in FY19, adversely impacting return ratios.

Predictably, debt reduction and management commentary on demand drove up the stock. UPL shares gained 28% in April, almost double the rise in the Nifty 50 index. Still, concerns persist. Even after the recent gains, the stock is a third below its February highs.

Logistics, transport of farm produce and crop protection products remain a challenge. Further, lower farm product offtake by industrial and consumer sectors can weigh on realizations, hurting farmer sentiments. How UPL keeps up its revenue momentum and balance-sheet deleveraging is crucial.

“UPL highlighted that the company is likely to see revenue impact of $50 million in 4Q (due to supply chain disruption). It could see larger impact in 1QFY21. However, it is difficult to ascertain the quantum," said Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a note.

