UPL Ltd has launched a new business unit called Natural Plant Protection (NPP), which will focus on bio-solutions.

The company’s move is aimed at tapping the growth opportunities in the bio-solutions market, which is set for double-digit growth to $10 billion by 2025, compared to traditional agrochemicals, which are projected to experience single-digit growth.

Given the better growth prospects, investors and analysts are positive about the move.

“The step is in line with its strategy to increase the share of high-growth, margin differentiated products and sustainable solutions in overall revenues to 50% by FY2026," said analysts at Sharekhan in a note to clients.

View Full Image Catching pace

UPL is aiming to double revenue from bio-solutions to $700 million by FY24-25, they said.

While the new division may improve long-term prospects, the firm’s prospects have been looking decent in the near to medium term too. UPL had ended FY21 on a strong note, not only in terms of growth rates but in deleveraging and synergy benefits from the Arysta acquisition.

UPL’s 15% year-on-year Ebitda growth in FY21 surpassed the 10-12% guidance. Revenue growth was at 8%. For FY22, it expects revenue growth at 7-10%, with Ebitda growth at 12-15% and net debt to Ebitda at less than 2 times. The ratio was at 2.2 times in FY21-end and as high as 3 times at the end of FY20.

UPL had managed cost synergies of $235 million in two years with the Arysta acquisition, against the guidance of $200 million. The $440 million revenue synergies also exceeded the guidance of $350 million.

In terms of outlook, domestic performance is set to remain strong led by a normal monsoon.

However, India contributes slightly more than a fifth to overall revenues, while the firm derives the majority of sales from the global market. Latin America remains the most important contributor and growth driver, contributing almost two-fifths to overall revenues in Q4.

For the June quarter, analysts at Sharekhan expect strong mid-double-digit growth for India, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). US and Europe, though, may witness flat-to-moderate growth, with price hikes on the cards across regions. The easing of supply constraints with covid being brought under control can help drive US revenues too, moving forward. Overall, rising agri-commodity prices and increasing farmer incomes are expected to drive growth for agri-related activities globally.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said in a 28 June note: “We model UPL to report both revenue and net profit CAGR of 8.6%, over FY21-FY23." The UPL stock is up more than 70% in the past six months and reflects most of these positives.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.