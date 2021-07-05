UPL stock is riding a high as new division improves firm’s prospects

For the June quarter, analysts at Sharekhan expect strong mid-double-digit growth for India, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). US and Europe, though, may witness flat-to-moderate growth, with price hikes on the cards across regions. The easing of supply constraints with covid being brought under control can help drive US revenues too, moving forward. Overall, rising agri-commodity prices and increasing farmer incomes are expected to drive growth for agri-related activities globally.