Upstream gas producers get an outlook boost with price hikes

The company’s international investments in oil fields (oil and gas assets) in Russia and other countries through ONGC Videsh Ltd are also becoming more profitable. As per BofA Securities Ltd, ONGC is among the key beneficiaries of higher crude realizations. Further, the gas price ceiling for gas produced from difficult fields has been raised to $6.13/mmBtu for the second half of FY22 from $3.62/mmBtu for the first half. This is positive for recent gas production from difficult fields by ONGC and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).