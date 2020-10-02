Uptick in household leverage may not mean demand recovery

Factories are humming back to life as the economy progressively unlocks and the 11% retail credit growth in August may suggest that the average Indian is willing to borrow to consume.

But retail customers are yet to shed their inhibitions on spending, warn analysts. To be sure, progressive relaxations on lockdown restrictions have meant that households have begun to nibble on credit. Outstanding retail loans increased by ₹11,518 crore and ₹40,853 crore in June and July respectively. In August, the increase was ₹16,879 crore. But analysts worry that the recent increase in retail loans does not necessarily mean that consumption demand may recover faster. As such, the momentum in retail loan offtake has tapered off in August.

What is worrying analysts is that longer tenure loans such as housing loans, and vehicle loans showed a marginal month-on-month increase in August than in previous months. But short-term loans such as credit cards, unsecured personal loans, loans against securities and deposits have shown a larger month-on-month increase. In normal circumstances, such short-term loans may point to increased discretionary spending. However, during a pandemic such an increase indicates borrowings for emergency purposes. This in turn reflects rising stress among households. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has flagged off this stress.

Ghosh combines this with an emerging trend on deposits to drive home the point of increased household stress. “We analysed the trend of variations in deposits and advances during successive lockdowns and then unlocks," the report said. “It is revealed that the deposits (savings, current and term) which increased to ₹1.21 lakh crore in unlock 2 has declined significantly during unlock 4. The same story follows in the case of advances," he wrote in a report.

Notwithstanding the recent increase in loan disbursals, outstanding retail loans of banks are down by ₹14,111 crore ever since the lockdown to curb the covid-19 pandemic began.

This shows that Indian households haven’t stopped deleveraging. The surge in retail loan growth in the last few years has been driven by discretionary spending. It remains to be seen whether the pandemic has changed the behaviour of households irrevocably. So far, the outlook on demand is subdued. Ergo, factories restarting in an unlocked economy may be forced to hum less.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via