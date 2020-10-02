Uptick in household leverage may not mean demand recovery

But retail customers are yet to shed their inhibitions on spending, warn analysts. To be sure, progressive relaxations on lockdown restrictions have meant that households have begun to nibble on credit. Outstanding retail loans increased by ₹11,518 crore and ₹40,853 crore in June and July respectively. In August, the increase was ₹16,879 crore. But analysts worry that the recent increase in retail loans does not necessarily mean that consumption demand may recover faster. As such, the momentum in retail loan offtake has tapered off in August.