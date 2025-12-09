Urban Company not providing investors instant help to make gains on stock
Summary
Urban Company Ltd's stock has plummeted to an all-time low, raising concerns among investors, with a crucial sell-off looming for anchor investors.
Urban Company Ltd’s shares hit an all-time low of ₹125.23 on the NSE on Monday. While still at a premium to the initial public offering price of ₹103, it marks a 38% slide from the high of ₹201.18 on 22 September.
