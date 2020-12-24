US biz pick-up, deleveraging key for Glenmark’s re-rating

Glenmark signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Italy’s Menarini Group for commercializing Ryaltris nasal spray in Europe. Glenmark will be responsible for the development and getting regulatory nod of Ryaltris from relevant European authorities, while Menarini Group will handle the commercialization of Ryaltris across markets in Europe. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment followed by the launch and sales-based milestone payments. This may help in reducing debt and growing revenues.