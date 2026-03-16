Nine central banks across developed and emerging economies, including the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Bank Indonesia, will meet this week. The world economy has changed since the last time they met their respective teams.
Global central banks prep to tackle an old nemesis
SummaryThe Iran war has sent global energy prices soaring, making the job of central banks to re-anchor inflation expectations and managing growth trickier.
Nine central banks across developed and emerging economies, including the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Bank Indonesia, will meet this week. The world economy has changed since the last time they met their respective teams.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More