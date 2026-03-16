Global central banks prep to tackle an old nemesis

Brent crude has risen 68% so far in 2026 to $102 a barrel. The war is creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, said International Energy Agency (IEA) last week. It has lowered its 2026 oil supply growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (mbpd), down from 2.4 mbpd. The extent of losses will depend on the duration of the conflict and disruptions to flows.