MUMBAI: Global equity investors will keep a close tab on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, scheduled later this week. As the global economy continues to battle coronavirus infections, the US central bank is most likely to keep interest rates unchanged. However, analysts caution that given the improvement in some key macro data points, the odds of an earlier-than-anticipated rate hikes are rising.

"We look for the first-rate hike to come in 1H23, but the odds are increasingly moving in the direction of a possible December 2022 rate hike," analysts at ING said in a report on 23 April.

As the US economy continues to reopen and pace of vaccination rise, economists expect Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) data to be decent, led by consumer spending backed by stimulus. With outlook on the jobs market improving, expectations are that the US GDP will grow in double-digits in the second quarter.

In this backdrop, the return of inflation will also have a key role to play in the US Fed's future course of action.

"The focus is no longer so much on the need for further stimulus; rather, market participants are gradually focusing on inflation risks.In the Fed's view, this debate is apparently premature; the central bank wants to avoid a discussion about an exit from its loose monetary policy," economists at Germany's Commerzbank said in a note last week.

"In the longer term, the success of Fed policy depends on inflation remaining relatively moderate – even though the economy is being allowed to run hot as planned," they added.

Further, analysts at ING point to one more factor, which could pressurise the US Fed to raise rates - Bank of Canada. They said, "Bank of Canada may have thrown a slight spanner in the works by announcing another tapering of their QE this week and also saying they're prepared to hike rates within the next 18 months. Given the Canadian economy is lagging behind the US there is more and more reason to question why the Fed thinks it will be 2024 before they will hike."

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday. It is expected to leave monetary policy rates in the 0-0.25% range and quantitative easing monthly asset purchases maintained at $120 billion.

