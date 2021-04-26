US Fed Reserve to maintain status quo now, but rate hike anxiety is building up

Further, analysts at ING point to one more factor, which could pressurise the US Fed to raise rates - Bank of Canada. They said, "Bank of Canada may have thrown a slight spanner in the works by announcing another tapering of their QE this week and also saying they're prepared to hike rates within the next 18 months. Given the Canadian economy is lagging behind the US there is more and more reason to question why the Fed thinks it will be 2024 before they will hike."

