US  Fed’s balance sheet size continues to  worry

It is important for the Fed to raise long-term interest rates to contain retail inflation. In May, the Fed said it would take out the money it printed and pumped into the financial system. This was to push up long-term rates. The plan was to take out $47.5 billion every month from June to August and $95 billion thereon. This meant that from June to August close to $143 billion should have been taken out, and the Fed’s balance sheet should have shrunk by an equivalent amount. Nonetheless, from 1 June to 24 August, the size of the balance sheet has shrunk by around $64 billion. This is why large investors hadn’t taken the Fed’s statements about interest rates seriously.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}