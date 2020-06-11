The US Federal Reserve kept the target range for key policy rates unchanged at 0-0.25% and indicated that these low rates will remain until the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, the Federal Open Market Committee members largely do not see rates rising until the end of 2022.

The US central bank's maintaining of the quantitative easing programme at the current pace is also expected to keep liquidity taps flowing. This accommodative stance will aid the global economy, with Indian markets benefiting from the trickle-down effect.

"The good part is they are expecting to stay accommodative for at least another two years. The US Fed is seeing the US economy in trouble, and they don’t anticipate it recovering in a hurry, hence the quantitative easing will also continue. The onus is now back on the government to bring another stimulus as the previous stimulus has worked well," said market expert Ajay Bagga.

Through all their measures, the Fed has injected plenty of liquidity in the US economy, worth more than $3 trillion and counting. This is the largest ever US stimulus bill, much of which seems to have been channelised to the financial markets.

"For now, we will continue to see liquidity in the financial system. This is meant to stimulate demand, but lack of consumer confidence will see this liquidity being channelized to the financial markets," said Arjun Mahajan, head – Institutional Business, Reliance Securities.

Needless to say, with a large amount of stimulus going into the financial markets, the S&P 500 has gained about 43% from its lows on March 23. Indian markets have also recovered from their lows but underperformed global peers.

The domestic markets, however, did not quite give a thumbs up to the stimulus. The Nifty 50 was down about 0.8% on Thursday.

On the other hand, pressures on the US economy continue to remain high. The Fed is quite pessimistic about growth in calendar year 2020. "This statement points towards a growing concern about the US economy and tells us that the effects of covid-19 led disruption is still unknown and can’t be comprehended yet. The outlook for the largest economy is still in negative territory," added Mahajan.

Even so, the road to recovery is long.

With social distancing and travel restrictions still in place, the road to pre-covid levels of business activity is full of potholes. Companies are expected to report deteriorating financials, so markets will also continue to witness volatility.

Despite all risks, the stimulus package is likely to stave off a deep recession. "Fundamentals are deteriorating, but we are hoping that the stimulus package will help the economy to soft-land," said Bagga.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via