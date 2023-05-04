Rate engine nears a pause signal1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:24 PM IST
The rate hike was a unanimous decision of the Fed’s committee members and largely in line with market expectations. The next Fed meeting is on 13-14 June.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has delivered a 25 basis points (bps) policy rate hike, taking the federal funds rate to 5-5.25%. This is the Fed’s tenth consecutive rate hike since March last year. The battle against inflation has led to a whopping 500bps monetary policy tightening in the said span.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×