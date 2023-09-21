For Fed, RBI, it’s same battle, different fields3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The Fed’s decision to hold rates is not surprising as pricing pressures in the US have eased significantly from the highs.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is back to a pause again. Following a status quo in June, and a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike in July, the Fed held its policy rate steady in September, in line with market expectations. With this, after a spate of rate hikes since March 2022, the benchmark Fed funds rate now stands at 5.25-5.50%, the highest since 2001.
