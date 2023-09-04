Low appetite for EMs hurts flows

In the recent past, the sentiment towards the EM pack was hurt largely by a strong US dollar, which makes EM assets less attractive for foreign investors.

Amid the long-drawn inflation battle, the US Federal Reserve's meeting later this month is a crucial event that will keep investors hooked. And why not? The outcome of the Fed meeting tends to have many implications for global markets as well as the economy.

One repercussion is on the foreign investors' decision to park funds. Here, emerging markets (EMs) are not the current favourites. Let us consider the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Capital Flow Proxy Index. As the chart alongside shows, capital flows into the EMs have been lacklustre so far in 2023 and below the long-term average of 145.

In the recent past, the sentiment towards the EM pack was hurt largely by a strong US dollar, which makes EM assets less attractive for foreign investors. Friday's US jobs data shows that the economy is beginning to cool due to the lagged effect of earlier rate hikes. It is widely expected now that the Fed will pause rate hikes in September and stick to its data-driven approach until its next meeting in November.

"We expect that interest-rate cuts in the US are not coming soon and will only occur once US unemployment rises above 4%. That could be well into 2024," Anand Radhakrishnan, managing director & chief investment officer, emerging markets equity – India, Franklin Templeton. What this also means is that the higher-for-longer narrative is likely to stay, at least for now, and could play a role in dictating flows. "In this backdrop, flows to emerging markets, in our view, will be more of a bottom-up driven approach and depend on the selective growth opportunities available in the regions," he added.

Further, export-oriented EMs remain exposed to the risk of slowdown in global demand. Here, there are some cues from the latest manufacturing PMI data. “The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMIs) for August pointed to pick-ups in activity in some of the major EMs. But external demand remains soft, which continues to weigh heavily on some of the more export-oriented economies in Central Europe and Asia. This is likely to remain the case for some time," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in a report dated 1 September. He further pointed out that although the new export orders components of the PMI survey picked up in most regions in August, they remained at very depressed levels.

In the case of India, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are net buyers of Indian equities so far in 2023. However, the quantum of inflows has fallen lately. According to NSDL data, FPIs bought Indian stocks worth ₹14,295 crore in August, this is the lowest since March. To be sure, India is seen relatively better placed than Asian peers on stable macros and is expected to continue to garner FII money in the near term.

India Inc.’s recently concluded Q1FY24 results season was largely in line with expectations as easing commodity prices aided operating performance. Domestic demand is expected to get a boost from the upcoming festival season, which bodes well for FY24 earnings outlook.

That said, elevated and sticky inflation along with deficit/erratic monsoon are feared to have a bearing on Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decisions.

Plus, in the run-up to the general elections in 2024, FIIs could opt for a cautious stance on India, weighing on the flow trajectory. Moreover, it does not help that India is an expensive bet. The MSCI India index trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19 times, a premium to Asian peers, showed Bloomberg data.