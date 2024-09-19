In a bold move, the US Federal Reserve kick-started its monetary policy easing cycle with a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut,bringing the fed funds target range to 4.75% to 5%.One basis point is 0.01%. The market was widely anticipating a 25 bps rate cut.While delivering this surprise, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the decision is a recalibration of policy aimed at maintaining the strength of the US economy and labour market.He indicated that the Fed’s move should be viewed as a one-off, rather than the start of a series of large rate cuts.Future interest rate decisions will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis, guided by incoming economic data.