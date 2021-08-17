Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s shares have lost more than 10% in the past three sessions to touch a 52-week low as a lacklustre June-quarter performance has irked investors.

The reason is the company’s struggle with growth in the US market. US revenues at $364 million during the June quarter were lower than $393 million in the previous quarter. Pricing pressures seem to have taken a toll.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said price erosion was in high single digits, which is unusual. Price erosion is mainly due to higher inventories in the channel and subsequent dumping. The brokerage had estimated US revenue to be at $407 billion for the June quarter. Since Aurobindo derives nearly half of its revenues from the US, this has weighed on sentiment.

View Full Image Under pressure

What’s more is that one of the firm’s India facilities has received a Form 483 containing observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Though the observations are routine, according to analysts, Aurobindo will have to get relevant clearances.

The silver lining is that the firm has a strong pipeline of products for the US market. Its injectable portfolio that faces limited competition is growing well and total injectables contributed 26.4% to US sales. Other regions such as Europe looked up, which clocked revenue growth of 19.7% year-on-year (y-o-y). On the other hand, the 30.3% decline in ARV (anti-retroviral) business also meant revenue growth was limited to 2.9% y-o-y. The firm’s adjusted profit declined 7.4% y-o-y.

Aurobindo has announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in a veterinary pharma company for ₹420 crore and the management expects revenue of this company to reach $100 million in the next three years.

Though Aurobindo has a strong history of turning around acquisitions, for now, some concerns prevail regarding the valuations of the deal, since the sales contribution of the acquired entity is low initially. Furthermore, it has also acquired some more products and ANDA to boost growth.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities analysts said that the situation is temporary and Aurobindo has an efficient platform/business model to sail through these challenges.

Besides the progress on the acquisition, Aurobindo Pharma would need to show improvement in its US business for its shares to show a turnaround.

