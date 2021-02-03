US growth key to Dr Reddy’s prospects after some hurdles in Q3

Rising competition leading to pricing pressure always poses risks to US growth for Indian pharmaceutical firms. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd also saw some key products face increased competition in the US, leading to moderation of sales. Its US sales fell 5% sequentially in the December quarter.

Though US sales may have moderated sequentially, nevertheless, the company’s prospects there remain firm. The US market, which contributed 35% to overall revenue, saw sales grow 9% year-on-year during Q3.

The company now has a much higher base in the US. Aided by volume growth in many products as well as some new launches, the y-o-y growth momentum remains decent.

“While price erosion on incremental competition is a risk for any firm, we believe that US sales trend continues to be on a strong footing, even after incorporating $10 million impact of 3QFY21 ($40 million annualized)," say analysts at Credit Suisse.

The confidence stems from the fact that Dr Reddy’s is preparing for the launch of several large products in the US. These can take care of any pricing pressure on the base business. As the launch of cardiology generic drug Vascepa soon is to accrue benefits, it is to be followed by two more large generic product launches in FY22. Another two much-awaited large product opportunities (Copaxone generics and Nuvaring generics) may see their launches happen in FY23, as per analysts.

Overall, the product pipeline is strong. Further, the company has changed its strategy and is focusing on growth in India and emerging markets too. In the US, its efforts are concentrated on growing limited competition and niche product business. It had even divested many loss-making proprietary products.

The benefits are visible and strong India and US growth supported overall performance during Q3. The domestic sales growth of 26% y-o-y (5% sequentially), and EM growth of 5% y-o-y (11% sequentially) lifted the company’s Q3 show. Overall revenues could still grow 12% y-o-y.

The rebound in acute segments after the lockdown-induced disruption in the first half will drive benefits. The company has completed the integration of the acquired Wockhardt portfolio and will harness synergy benefits in the domestic market.

The success with covid-19 vaccine can further propel growth.

Bhavesh Gandhi, lead analyst, institutional equities, Yes Securities, says Dr Reddy’s has a diversified US portfolio compared to Lupin and also less risky growth pathway in comparison to Sun Pharma. Lupin still has a larger dependence on some key products, while Sun is banking on ramping up speciality products to drive growth.

Dr Reddy’s, which has corrected 19% from its January highs, rose marginally on Tuesday. It is trading at 22.3 times FY22 consensus earnings estimates.

