US growth key to Dr Reddy’s prospects after some hurdles in Q3

The confidence stems from the fact that Dr Reddy’s is preparing for the launch of several large products in the US. These can take care of any pricing pressure on the base business. As the launch of cardiology generic drug Vascepa soon is to accrue benefits, it is to be followed by two more large generic product launches in FY22. Another two much-awaited large product opportunities (Copaxone generics and Nuvaring generics) may see their launches happen in FY23, as per analysts.