US growth momentum, regulatory clearances key for Lupin’s valuations

Meanwhile, the launch of respiratory inhaler albuterol generics in the US has given a boost to Lupin. The gains that followed the launch of the product have been higher than expected. The other growth drivers in the near term are the ramp-up of a diabetic product re-launched by the company. Flu season strength is also important for Lupin as its product range in the US includes products such as Tamiflu generics. More clarity is awaited on other large product launches as well. All these are important for a sustained growth in the US market.