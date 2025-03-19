Markets
US market uncertainty weighs heavy on Waaree Energies
SummaryWaaree’s growth streak hits a roadblock as US policy shifts threaten its profit margins. Can backward integration, PLI support, and diversification steer the company past this turbulence?
Waaree Energies' stock has taken a sharp hit in 2025, tumbling over 20%, as the US government's pause on clean energy incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) clouds its future growth prospects.
