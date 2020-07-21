A key event that global investors would watch out for, apart from the announcement about a coronavirus vaccine, is the US Presidential elections, scheduled in November.

An analysis by research house Goldman Sachs showed that the US stock market’s performance leading into this event, has been a good predictor of the winner in the past. “The stock market return in the three months prior to the presidential election date has correctly identified whether the incumbent would win in 20 out of 23 election years since 1928 (87% accuracy)," it said in a report on 16 July.

The analysis further showed that a positive return three months prior to the election has been associated with the incumbent party winning while a negative return has typically seen the incumbent party losing to the opposition. “The 3-month stock market returns preceding an incumbent win have been very strong, higher than the unconditional 3-month return of 1.9%, in all instances except 1956. The 3-month returns preceding an incumbent loss have been flat or negative in every instance with only two exceptions (1968 and 1980)," the report added.

Meanwhile, from its 2020 low of 2237.40 on 23 March, the S&P500 currently at 3251 level, has pretty much recovered from the coronavirus-led downfall. The near-term cues for the global stock markets are the ongoing corporate earnings season and developments surrounding a coronavirus vaccine.

“Evidence of a successful vaccine could trigger a renewed stock market rally (as demonstrated by last week’s jump in prices over positive signals on that front). But it is still too early to pin our hopes on such an event, as vaccine trials are still in early stages. Additionally, other sources of possible market turbulence could emerge in the coming months, chiefly around the U.S. elections. We remain constructive toward stocks over the long term, but think equity markets are more vulnerable to disappointments over the short term," Bob Doll, Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management said in his blog on 21 July.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via