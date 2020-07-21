“Evidence of a successful vaccine could trigger a renewed stock market rally (as demonstrated by last week’s jump in prices over positive signals on that front). But it is still too early to pin our hopes on such an event, as vaccine trials are still in early stages. Additionally, other sources of possible market turbulence could emerge in the coming months, chiefly around the U.S. elections. We remain constructive toward stocks over the long term, but think equity markets are more vulnerable to disappointments over the short term," Bob Doll, Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management said in his blog on 21 July.