UTI AMC IPO lags peers on growth, profitability and also on valuation

This offers diversity in terms of AUM flows, and may be less prone to market volatility. In addition, UTI manages ₹8.4 trillion in pension and provident funds as on June 2020, which includes retirement solutions and offshore funds. Still, UTI’s profitability has been hit because of a contraction in fund management fee income and high operating costs. In the last two years, UTI’s operating profit shrunk 22% annually. Besides, operating profit margin at 40% for FY20 is the lowest compared to peers, such as HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd at 78%, and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd’s 47%. The management is adopting cost-control measures to usher in efficiencies.