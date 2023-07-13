Markets
Utility vehicles may see price hikes but demand to be in top gear
SummaryHowever, given the robust demand for utility vehicles amid ongoing premiumization trends in the industry, such price hikes would have only a minor impact
Higher-end passenger vehicles (PVs) will likely see price hikes following changes in taxation rules by the GST Council, which has modified the definition of vehicles that will attract a compensation cess of 22%, additional to the 28% tax rate.
