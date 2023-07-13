Utility vehicles may see price hikes but demand to be in top gear

As per the new definition, a vehicle will qualify as a utility vehicle, thus attracting a 22% cess, if it satisfies certain criteria: a length exceeding four mtr, an engine capacity of 1500cc or more, and an unladen ground clearance of 170mm or above. In the previous rule, a vehicle was recognized as an SUV, if it was popularly known as such, and the ground clearance measurement was taken with passenger weight. However, this condition has been eliminated in the revised guidelines.

