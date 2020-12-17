V-Mart stock shows resilience, but optimism adequately priced in

MUMBAI: The pandemic-led lockdown in India had hit retail companies. Even as sales of essential items were protected, demand for discretionary items took a beating. Here, V-Mart Retail Ltd, a value fashion retailer in smaller cities and towns, appears relatively better placed. The stock is just about 2% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February on the National Stock Exchange.

MUMBAI: The pandemic-led lockdown in India had hit retail companies. Even as sales of essential items were protected, demand for discretionary items took a beating. Here, V-Mart Retail Ltd, a value fashion retailer in smaller cities and towns, appears relatively better placed. The stock is just about 2% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February on the National Stock Exchange.

Himanshu Nayyar, an analyst at Yes Securities Ltd, said, "Shares of V-Mart Retail have not fallen as much compared to Shoppers Stop Ltd or Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) due to its considerably better balance sheet and well-managed operations." Indeed, the stocks of Shoppers Stop and ABFRL have declined 40-46% from their pre-covid highs early this year.

“A key factor helping V-Mart is the higher rural disposable income helped by government schemes. The company would have also gained market share from some of the smaller unlisted retailers that had financial troubles," said Nayyar. Further, the return ratios have been better too.

Still, the pandemic did cast its dark shadow on V-Mart’s financials this year. Reported net loss for the half year ended September (H1FY21), stands at almost ₹53 crore compared to a marginal loss in the same period last year. In H1FY21, V-Mart’s revenues declined 67% year-on-year. Even so, the company was able to curtail its revenue decline in the September quarter to 44% from the 83% drop in the June quarter.

V-Mart intends to scale its online foray in future at a reasonable cost. Right now, contribution from online is miniscule. The sequential improvement in revenue performance is expected to continue in the December quarter too. Typically, the third quarter is stronger for the company. V-Mart has a larger presence in the states of UP and Bihar. The early onset of winter in northern India is expected to boost demand for winter wear.

ICICI Securities Ltd points out, “V-Mart’s revenues have grown at 20% compound annual growth rate (Cagr) over FY16-FY20 on mid-single digit same store sales growth and network expansion." The broking firm expects V-Mart’s revenues to grow at 9% Cagr over FY20-FY23E on aggressive store additions. At September-end, V-Mart had 264 stores.

Moving ahead, competition remains a risk. Even so, V-Mart is expected to benefit from the shift to the organised sector. Further, positive news flow around the covid-19 vaccine is encouraging too. “V-Mart’s industry-leading return ratios (300-500 basis points higher than peers) are likely to remain steady at 16-17% over FY21E-FY23E," said ICICI Securities analysts in a report on 16 December. The stock’s recovery and resilience suggest investors are factoring in the optimism adequately.