The deal between Biocon Biologics and Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS), under which the former will sell the latter’s vaccines every year globally in exchange for a 15% stake looks to be mutually beneficial. The valuation of Biocon Biologics post completion of deal will stand at $4.9 billion.

Biocon Biologics is a 100% subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, while SILS is a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The partnership between the two companies, which have strengths in biologics and vaccines, should augur well for new product development.

What is more is that they will also benefit from the synergy in research and development capabilities, manufacturing facilities and marketing networks. In the short term, the sale of 100 million vaccines every year will add to revenues.

View Full Image Robust outlook

The companies have, however, not shared the details on revenue and profit-sharing.

Analysts, nevertheless, see up to 25% earnings upside for Biocon, assuming a selling price of ₹250-300 per vaccine and an equal share on margins.

Biocon’s shares were on an upswing last year after the company demonstrated a strong biosimilar portfolio in developed markets.

However, so far in 2021, shares have dropped 19%. This is largely because of the pandemic, which has made investors cautious on the trajectory of biosimilars and the frequency of new product launches, analysts said.

The pricing pressure in generics, delay in new approvals and operational issues in the generics segment because of the pandemic had led to a soft growth in the June quarter, which is another reason for pressure on valuations, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd pointed out.

However, the partnership with SILS should give a fillip to valuations. Further, the company’s biosimilar portfolio is progressing well now. The key prescription trends in the US market suggest strong gains, analysts said.

The company’s insulin glargine, Semglee, is steadily gaining prescription share, according to a recent report by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

“In the current quarter, Biocon’s average weekly prescription volume is up 20% compared to 1QFY22. Biocon’s market share has improved by 100 basis points and currently stands at 3%," the report said.

The supply volume run rate of Ogivri, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of adjuvant breast cancer, or metastatic cancer of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction, is also better than the average monthly volume seen in Q1FY22.

These factors support the earnings outlook for FY22.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.