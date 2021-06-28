Vaccine optimism lifting markets but jury still out on consumption

This means that investors need to add a dash of caution to their expectations when it comes to credit-fuelled discretionary consumption. Unlike the first wave, uncertainties over employment and income are far higher now than before. Of course, companies and consumers are better prepared than before. That does not negate the fact that discretionary consumption depends to a large extent on the confidence over demand. Indians may turn eager consumers only when they are confident that their wallets would remain filled as before.

