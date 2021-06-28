Vaccine optimism is lifting markets, but consumption revival still unclear

S&P Global Ratings has pointed out that Indians have depleted their savings towards consumption after restrictions were lifted following last year’s nationwide lockdown. As uncertainties over restrictions remain and a third wave threatens, the desire to rebuild these depleted savings may outweigh consumption, the rating agency points out. Bereft of the consumption boost, India’s economy won’t return to its pre-pandemic level soon. Indeed, economic growth forecasts have been pruned for the country.

