Vaccine prospects in India, US growth key for Dr Reddy’s

With greater clarity on gains in generic Vascepa, analysts at Nomura Research have upgraded stock ratings as they feel risk-reward is favourable following the recent stock correction. Catalysts, as per Nomura, include a higher-than-estimated contribution from product-specific opportunities like generic Revlimid in Canada and US, generic Vascepa in the US, Sputnik V and better-than-expected growth prospects in India, APIs and emerging markets. The generic Vascepa API supply issue is being resolved, said some analysts. Following the upcoming meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration, there will be greater clarity on Copaxone, which along with Nuvaring are the two most-awaited generics, reflecting large product opportunities for Dr Reddy’s.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}