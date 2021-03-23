Vaccine prospects in India, US growth key for Dr Reddy’s

Vaccine prospects in India, US growth key for Dr Reddy’s2 min read . 05:18 AM IST
Dr Reddy’s shares have corrected about 20% from its peak in mid-January despite the delay in vaccine launch
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s shares have corrected about 20% from its peak in mid-January. In the past two trading sessions, the stock has inched up after some analysts upgraded their ratings. There has been some nervousness due to a delay in a large product launch in FY22. While progress on this is awaited, the Street is hopeful on positive developments related to the launch of a covid-19 vaccine in India.
While the US generics market has done well for the company, concerns have been brewing over the launch of generic Vascepa, facing supply constraints with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd had cut DRL’s FY22 earnings estimates by 1%. “Generic Vascepa remains a key product driving FY22 US revenue. Due to API supply issues, we anticipate a gradual ramp up through FY22," they said.
The delay in approval of Sputnik V vaccine, too, had been keeping Street sentiments soft. Dr Reddy’s had partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and signed the rights for distribution in India.
With greater clarity on gains in generic Vascepa, analysts at Nomura Research have upgraded stock ratings as they feel risk-reward is favourable following the recent stock correction. Catalysts, as per Nomura, include a higher-than-estimated contribution from product-specific opportunities like generic Revlimid in Canada and US, generic Vascepa in the US, Sputnik V and better-than-expected growth prospects in India, APIs and emerging markets. The generic Vascepa API supply issue is being resolved, said some analysts. Following the upcoming meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration, there will be greater clarity on Copaxone, which along with Nuvaring are the two most-awaited generics, reflecting large product opportunities for Dr Reddy’s.
As the Street will be watchful on the developments, the company’s launch of vaccine and pricing will be watched. Vaccine pricing will be key for ascertaining the firm’s gains.
Meanwhile the company’s prospects in India remain strong and the acquisition of Wockhardt portfolio (25-30% growth in last two quarters) is driving domestic growth.
