Valuations don’t provide strength to cement stocks
SummaryState elections, unseasonal rains in some regions and labour unviability weighed on cement demand during Q3FY24.
For cement companies, the December quarter (Q3FY24) was a mixed bag. Price increases had to be partially rolled back on weaker absorption during the latter part of the quarter. In effect, aggregate realizations growth was tepid. The growth in demand eased.
