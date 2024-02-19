Valuations don’t provide strength to cement stocks

In the near-term, from a demand perspective, the quarter ending March is usually seasonally strong, but things could be different this time. Demand is expected to be tepid in Q4 in a run-up to the national elections. The model code of conduct which is implemented ahead of general elections tends to impact government spending on infrastructure and construction activities. So, Jefferies anticipates FY24 likely ending at around 9% y-o-y growth a tad lower than the earlier estimate of 10%.