The hospitality sector’s revival with the lifting of pandemic-led restrictions has been remarkable. The momentum continued in the December quarter (Q3FY23), leading to strong financial results from hotels.

A striking feature of the last quarter was the sharp rise in average room rate (ARR). This led to higher revenue per available room. In a report on 22 February, Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts said the aggregate revenue for hospitality companies under its coverage rose by 56% year-on-year, 34% sequentially and 20% versus Q3FY20 (a pre-covid quarter). This is despite occupancy levels being lower versus pre-covid levels, points out the Motilal Oswal report. Aggregate data includes hospitality business of Chalet Hotels Ltd, ITC Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and consolidated data for The Indian Hotels Co Ltd and EIH Ltd. Overall, the sector’s operating margin was helped by the seasonality factor too.

As such, there are drivers for demand ahead. These include the government’s intent to leverage the G20 summit to boost inbound tourism, the wedding season and Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup in October and November. “The demand is growing at 5.4% or so, while supply is at 3.4% for first nine months of FY23. There is a clear demand-supply gap which cannot be bridged overnight," said Sunil Damania, chief investment officer at MarketsMojo. He expects average room rates and occupancies to remain strong.

View Full Image Higher room rates can keep margins in good stead, going ahead (Motilal Oswal Financial Services )

To be sure, an elevated ARR could be a hurdle. A channel check by ICICI Securities Ltd shows that hotels continue to keep rates at least 10% higher than pre-covid levels.

Higher room rates can keep margins in good stead, going ahead. However, a worry is that a high and sticky inflation could weigh on purchasing power of consumers, thus dampening demand for discretionary spends. “It could pull back leisure travel to a certain extent as people may find rates to be unaffordable," cautioned Jinesh Joshi, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. Plus, higher room rates could also delay recovery in some segments. According to Joshi, business travel is yet to reach pre-covid levels, which impacted the earnings performance of corporate-focussed Chalet Hotels last quarter.

Meanwhile, in 2022, shares of key listed hotel companies such as Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree, Chalet Hotels and EIH saw a sharp rally of 42-84%. Besides reviving demand, robust room addition pipeline and increased adoption of the asset-light model, which bodes well for their balance sheet strength, also drove optimism in some of these stocks.

However, in 2023 so far, stock returns have been muted. Lemon Tree and EIH shares have seen a steeper drop than Nifty 500 index. It appears that the positives related to reopening theme and companies’ efforts to keep balance sheets leaner are largely priced in. So, investors would do well not to expect a repeat of last year.

Also, there are concerns on the health of the global economy, and a potential recession, which is a downside risk for the sector. In its Q3FY23 earnings call, the management of Indian Hotels said it expects international travel to return to the pre-covid level in FY24. Clearly, if the recession risk plays out, international travel may take a hit.

In this backdrop, the valuations of hotel stocks are not cheap. At FY24 EV/Ebitda, the Indian Hotels stock is trading at multiple of 22.5, and peers Lemon Tree, EIH and Chalet are in the range of 17-24 times, showed Bloomberg data. Rich valuations may cap steep upsides in these stocks.