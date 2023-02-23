Valuations stalk the hotel lounge

A striking feature of the last quarter was the sharp rise in average room rate (ARR). This led to higher revenue per available room. In a report on 22 February, Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts said the aggregate revenue for hospitality companies under its coverage rose by 56% year-on-year, 34% sequentially and 20% versus Q3FY20 (a pre-covid quarter). This is despite occupancy levels being lower versus pre-covid levels, points out the Motilal Oswal report. Aggregate data includes hospitality business of Chalet Hotels Ltd, ITC Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and consolidated data for The Indian Hotels Co Ltd and EIH Ltd. Overall, the sector’s operating margin was helped by the seasonality factor too.