Berry’s quick exit puts Britannia investors in a very tough spot
Britannia Industries shares fell 6.7% after Varun Berry's resignation as CEO. Rakshit Hargave will take over from December 15. Berry's leadership saw significant growth in margins and revenue, but Hargave faces challenges as the company adapts to new strategies amid changing market conditions.
Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd plunged as much as 6.7% on Tuesday after the board accepted Varun Berry’s resignation and relieved him from his position as vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive officer with immediate effect on 10 November. The board appointed Rakshit Hargave as managing director and chief executive officer from 15 December.