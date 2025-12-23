Varun Beverages’ Africa push extends its growth runway, but patience will be crucial
The PepsiCo bottler’s ₹1,120-crore acquisition of South Africa’s Twizza signals a strategic shift toward slower-burn scale overseas as competition crimps margin headroom at home.
Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL)’s acquisition of South Africa-based Twizza (Pty) is less about shoring up near-term earnings and more about extending its growth runway beyond India. While the domestic business remains resilient, stiff competition is creating challenges. Africa offers scale, even if the payback is slower.