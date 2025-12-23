“Over last three years sales have grown at a CAGR of 4% to ZAR 170 crore (equivalent to ₹902 crore or about 4-5% of VBL’s consolidated sales) and as per our checks, entity has tad better Ebitda margin (about 15%) versus Bevco," said JM Financial Institutional Securities. “We reckon that Bevco acquisition happened at about 0.8x EV/sales and about 7-8x EV/Ebitda. The SBC Tanzania acquisition (which didn’t go through) was also valued at about 1.2x EV/sales and about 7-7.5x EV/Ebitda," added JM’s analysts in a report on 21 December.