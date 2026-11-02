Varun Beverages’ Q3 volume surge can’t mask margin pain

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Ltd’s (VBL) solid volume growth in the September quarter (Q3CY26) was overshadowed by margin compression. Investors didn’t take this well, pulling the stock down 5.5% on Friday. The company follows a January-December financial year and the September quarter is its third.
VBL’s consolidated volume grew 28.7% year-on-year to 354.4 million cases in Q3CY26, driven by 22.5% growth in India and 39.9% in international markets. India volume growth, aided by a low base and favourable weather, was a key highlight, especially after disappointment in the previous quarter, and momentum continued in October, said Jefferies India.