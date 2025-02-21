Varun Beverages is betting big on growth amid rising competition
Summary
- The competitive landscape is heating up with Campa Cola’s re-entry, but Varun Beverages' management believes its focus on premium segments shields it from price wars
Varun Beverages Ltd’s (VBL) strategy is clear: aim for double-digit volume growth in India, focus on international expansion, and strengthen the distribution network. Despite facing new competition from Campa Cola and the complexities of global markets, management remains confident amid strong demand tailwinds and robust execution.