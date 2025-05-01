PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages opts to expand reach as competitors in soft-drinks market engage in price war
SummaryVarun Beverages aims for double-digit growth despite increased competition and challenges in margins, driven by operational efficiencies and enhanced distribution in India and overseas.
Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) has chosen to fight the war of reach instead of pricing as competition stiffens in India’s soft drinks market. The PepsiCo bottler clocked a 30% year-on-year volume growth in the March quarter (Q1CY25), led by 15.5% organic growth in India and a deepening presence in overseas markets including South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company follows a January-to-December financial year.