Varun Beverages’ recovery continues, with strong margins in Dec qtr

MUMBAI: Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) ended 2020 on a strong note, with better-than-expected December quarter results. VBL’s consolidated Ebitda margin expanded from 9.5% in the year-ago period to 12.9% in the December quarter. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, rose nearly 50% year-on-year to Rs172 crore. This comes on the back of a 17% growth in Ebitda in the September quarter, and shows decent recovery after the 53% drop in Ebitda during the lockdown period in the June quarter.

"Ebitda margins continued to improve, aided by benign raw material costs, unprofitable plant closures and strong improvement in profitability of global operations," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note to clients.

What’s more, the outlook for margins looks decent. “Management expects the higher margins to sustain as some cost-optimization measures are likely to stay, going forward," said Jefferies’ analysts.

Emkay’s analysts believe that return of normalcy in India operations and sustained profitability in global operations can throw up potential margin upsides.

VBL's revenues last quarter rose 9% year-on-year to Rs1,331 crore. Total sales volumes rose 5.7% year-on-year, a significant improvement from the 4% decline seen in the September quarter. Increase in at-home consumption of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) helped volume performance. Blended realisations for the December quarter were up 2.8%.

“Normalization of volumes, market share gain opportunity in South and West territories, sustained cost savings and financial leverage benefits augur well for strong earnings growth over the next couple of years," said a report from Kotak Institutional Equities.

Even so, the sharp appreciation in VBL's shares may limit significant gains from a near-to-medium perspective. Since October-end, VBL shares have risen about 40%, and now trade at around 33 times estimated one-year forward earnings.

