Varun Beverages set to gain from robust growth outlook

In the results update, analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said: “The case for Varun Beverages is highly dependent upon the performance in the June quarter, given its high salience (accounted for nearly 39% of revenues in CY19)." The broker added, “However, two consecutive years of lockdown impact in the seasonally strong June quarter implies that the efforts of the company on enhancing distribution and strengthening product portfolio is not yet visible in the financials."