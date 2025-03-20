Markets
Varun Beverages battles pricing wars, ramps up on expansion to protect turf
Summary
- The PepsiCo bottler is facing competitive pressures from Campa Cola’s aggressive pricing, Coca-Cola’s India restructuring, and softening urban demand. But with a capex push, international growth, and pricing tweaks, it’s betting on resilience.
Varun Beverages Ltd, one of PepsiCo’s largest bottlers globally, is navigating pricing battles, shifting consumer trends, and an aggressive expansion both in India and overseas.
